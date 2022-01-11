 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz buzz: Morgese and Carreon join Napa's Community Resources for Children board

Community Resources for Children welcomes Dr. Victoria Morgese and Rashelle Carreon to its board of directors.

Morgese had been practicing pediatric medicine in the Napa Valley since 1993, up until her recent retirement in June of 2021. She attended medical school at Loma Linda University followed by her specialty training in Pediatrics.

She is Board Certified in Pediatrics, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the Napa County Medical Society and of the California Medical Association. Morgese said she went to CRC as a young working mother seeking help with daycare "and had a very positive experience."

Rashelle Carreon has 23 years of experience teaching kindergarten through 3rd grade. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, she attended Cal Poly Pomona for her teaching credential and then received her Master’s degree in teaching leadership from St. Mary’s College.

Carreon said she joined the CRC board of directors because she believes that “literacy at a young age is very important and children should be provided with multiple opportunities to express themselves through art, dance, movement, song and especially through play.”

Info: crcnapa.org

Rashelle Carreon

Rashelle Carreon 
Dr. Victoria Morgese

Dr. Victoria Morgese

