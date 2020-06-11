Biz buzz: Morrell rejoins Carpet One Floor & Home Design Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After 10 years of pursuing home design opportunities in both Colorado and Southern California, Lori Morrell has rejoined the Carpet One Floor & Home Design Center team as showroom designer and trade representative.

With close to 20 years of experience in the home improvement industry, "Morrell's passion for helping others achieve their dream living space is a privilege that she simply loves and finds infinitely exciting," said a news release.

In her new role, she'll help clients find the best flooring and window treatments options for their project and “put it all together” to create an inviting, cohesive and individualized space, said the release.

In addition, she will also be working in the field helping members of the trade find creative, cost-efficient solutions and materials for projects.

Carpet One Floor & Home Design Center is located at 910 Enterprise Way, Suite A in Napa.