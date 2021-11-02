Biz buzz: Morse named market data analytics manager at RCU

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) recently welcomed Tina Morse as its new market data analytics manager.

Morse will lead a team in developing predictive analytic models, market research, and campaign performance tracking and reporting to provide insight into business and market performance.

Prior to joining RCU, Morse was with State Compensation Insurance Fund and Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company.

Morse has a Bachelor of Science degree in statistics from Sonoma State University and is a certified specialist in predictive modeling from the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

A third-generation Napa native, Morse attended Napa High School and Napa Valley College before attending Sonoma State University. She works out of RCU’s Napa administrative offices.