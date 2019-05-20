Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a California-based, family-style pizza chain, said it will expand in Napa, Marin, Mendocino, Humboldt and Sonoma counties.
The brand with more than 200 restaurants recently opened locations in American Canyon, Ukiah and Fort Bragg, with locations planned for Napa, Eureka and Santa Rosa.
“We are satisfying North Bay residents and their growing demand for unique, family-friendly dining options,” said Sonu Chandi, president of Chandi Hospitality, the area development group responsible for bringing 12 new locations to the North Bay and Northern California.
“We truly believe this franchise brings value to the communities it serves, which is why in addition to the new locations we will be opening, we knew we had to rebuild our Santa Rosa restaurant, which was lost in the 2017 Tubbs wildfire. There's a spirit of community connectedness at each restaurant that you won’t find at other franchise chains.”
Info: mountainmikespizza.com