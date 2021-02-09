 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Moving Forward Toward Independence welcomes Pagel as executive director

Biz Buzz: Moving Forward Toward Independence welcomes Pagel as executive director

Moving Forward Toward Independence welcomes new executive director, Holly Pagel. 

Pagel comes to Moving Forward with more than 20 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, in both supported living and independent living environments, said a news release.

She began “hands on” as a direct service provider and was most recently working as the Associate Director of a program serving a large number of Bay Area residents with disabilities. 

Moving Forward Toward Independence is located at 68 Coombs St. Suite B, in Napa. 

Info: 707-259-1125, Moving-forward.org

