Biz Buzz: Moving Forward Toward Independence welcomes Pagel as executive director

Moving Forward Toward Independence welcomes new executive director, Holly Pagel.

Pagel comes to Moving Forward with more than 20 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, in both supported living and independent living environments, said a news release.

She began “hands on” as a direct service provider and was most recently working as the Associate Director of a program serving a large number of Bay Area residents with disabilities.

Moving Forward Toward Independence is located at 68 Coombs St. Suite B, in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.