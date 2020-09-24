Biz buzz: Napa-based BE Local launches experience curation and trip planning platform

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa-based BE Local has launched a website, justbelocal.com, that concierges can use for the logistical planning in Napa Valley.

BE Local "combines local knowledge from real people with innovative artificial intelligence, to curate inspiring and engaging travel experiences and make the trip planning process easy, fun and most importantly, carefree," said a news release.

“BE Local will be a game changer for travel, especially here in Napa Valley where, due to COVID-19, reservations are required now for all tastings," said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO at Charles Krug Winery.

BE Local next plans to launch a consumer website and app.

