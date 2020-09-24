 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa-based BE Local launches experience curation and trip planning platform
Biz buzz: Napa-based BE Local launches experience curation and trip planning platform

Napa-based BE Local has launched a website, justbelocal.com, that concierges can use for the logistical planning in Napa Valley.  

BE Local "combines local knowledge from real people with innovative artificial intelligence, to curate inspiring and engaging travel experiences and make the trip planning process easy, fun and most importantly, carefree," said a news release. 

“BE Local will be a game changer for travel, especially here in Napa Valley where, due to COVID-19, reservations are required now for all tastings," said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO at Charles Krug Winery.

BE Local next plans to launch a consumer website and app. 

Info: justbelocal.com, 380-235-6225

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

