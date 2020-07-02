Biz buzz: Napa-based Re:THINK Ice Cream celebrates anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In honor of the company’s second anniversary and to celebrate July as national Ice Cream Month, Napa Valley-based brand Re:THINK Ice Cream will be unveiling its newest packaging new brand and reformulation, said a news release. The new reformulation adds both collagen and lactose-free A2/A2 Dairy added to the ingredient list.

Re:THINK Ice Cream is a “tummy-friendly” dairy ice cream completely lactose- and A1 protein-free, both of which are needed to avoid digestive discomfort in millions of consumers who can't tolerate dairy, said the release.

Over the past several months, founder George Haymaker III has donated and delivered over 100,000 single-serve cups of ice cream to healthcare workers at more than 150 Bay Area- and Los Angeles-based hospitals.

The ice cream is sold at various Napa markets, including Ranch Market, Nob Hill Foods, Whole Foods, Lucky and Browns Valley Market.