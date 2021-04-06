 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa County announces new director of human resources

The county of Napa has hired Christine Briceño to serve as Director of Human Resources. The Director of Human Resources position is tasked with helping support more than 1,400 county employees and the various labor organizations that represent them said a news release. 

Briceño began her career in benefit administration at CalPERS, where she held various positions for more than 17 years before going to work for CalSTRS. She has been acting as the county’s interim Director of Human Resources since January.

“I am honored to continue my commitment to Napa County,” said Briceño.

