The California Farm Bureau announced that the Napa County Farm Bureau is the recipient of five awards for excellence and has also been named one of three statewide finalists for County of the Year.

The Napa County Farm Bureau received the state awards for Policy Implementation, Leadership, Ag Education, Public Relations and Membership.

California Farm Bureau recognizes select county Farm Bureaus for special achievements on the local level. 

"We are pleased to be honored by the California Farm Bureau and to be recognized for the work we have been doing," said Johnnie White, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau.

President Johnnie White and CEO Ryan Klobas will receive the awards at the California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in December in Monterey.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

