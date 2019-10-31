The Napa County Farm Bureau will host a charitable benefit drive on Friday, Nov. 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., to benefit Sonoma County fire victims and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau Kincade Fire Donation Fund.
"The Kincade fire is taking a toll on many and there are many who are in need of help right now," said Johnnie White, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau. "We encourage the community to join us in assisting our neighbors and giving them the help they need."
Napa County residents are encouraged to bring items to donate to fire victims and help donate to assist Sonoma County fire victims through the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s Kincade Fire Donation Fund. Tax-deductible monetary contributions are preferred.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will occur at the Napa County Farm Bureau located at 811 Jefferson St. in Napa.
Wine donated by Gamble Family Vineyards, beer donated by Mad Fritz Brewery and appetizers will be served.
Info: 707-224-5403