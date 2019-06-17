The Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will honor business and community leaders from the Napa Valley at the 8th annual Blend of Cultures Award and Recognition Gala Friday, July 12, at the Eagle Vines Golf Club, from 6 to 11 p.m.
“This premier event will provide an excellent opportunity for our business partners to meet with corporate and political leaders who support our efforts and an opportunity to establish new partnerships," said Gerardo Martin, president of the NCHCC.
This year’s honorees are:
- Building a Legacy Award: OLE Health
- The American Dream Award: Napa Private Tours
- Pruning the Future Award: Dr. Rosanna Mucetti
- Hispanic Heritage Award: Scalon cellars
- Harvesting Pride Award: Arik and Hannah Housley
- Male Role Model of the Year Award: Carlos Hagedorn
- Woman of the Year Award: Jill Techel
- Member of the Year Award: Mentis
- Volunteer of the Year Award: Celadon
Information and tickets: napacountyhcc.com, 707-266-6176, nchccom@gmail.com