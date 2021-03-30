Biz buzz: Napa County Historical Society names Smith as new director

The board of the Napa County Historical Society announced the hiring of Dr. Sheli O. Smith, as executive director.
Dr. Smith, currently the board vice president, was recruited by Liz Alessio, interim executive director.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I knew Sheli was the ideal person for the job, I just needed two years to convince her,” Alessio said.
“Sheli has already helped curate the very successful exhibit, ‘Who Tells Our Story’, and her timeline in the entry hall of the Goodman Exhibit reflecting Napa County’s history is entertaining and informative, a favorite of all visitors.”
A Napa native, Smith graduated from Justin-Siena High School and went on to study Anthropology at the University of Arizona, eventually specializing in Maritime Archaeology. She received her Masters from Texas A&M University and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, Sheli worked in maritime museums doing research and curation, returning to California to work with California State Parks in the study and preservation of the state’s maritime heritage.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” said Smith. “I am honored to be selected.”
Info: napahistory.org
WATCH NOW: CHECK OUT THIS NAPA HISTORIC HOUSE FOR SALE FOR $2.1 MILLION
PHOTOS: GO INSIDE THIS NAPA HISTORIC HOUSE, NOW FOR SALE FOR $2.1 MILLION
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
741 Seminary St.
Evelyn I. Sanza
Francis "Jeep" Sanza
Napa's Francis Sanza and his time with General Patton
Napa's Francis Sanza and his time with General Patton
Napa's Francis Sanza and his time with General Patton
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.