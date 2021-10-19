 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa County Landmarks names Yerger to board

Napa County Landmarks appointed local historian and preservation consultant Rebecca A. Yerger to its board of directors.

“Rebecca has dedicated her life's work to protecting, preserving and promoting the historic fabric and cultural foundation of her hometown, the county of Napa — and beyond,” said Napa County Landmarks President Ernie Schlobohm.

"We are excited and grateful to have her return to the board. As a long-time member and former NCL president, her contributions cannot be overstated.”

A UC Davis graduate with a degree in environmental design, Yerger's career began with actual rehabilitation and restoration projects.

She continued her focus on historic preservation, architectural history and cultural resources management, becoming a noted professional historian.

Her list of accomplishments includes working as the planning department liaison to the cultural heritage commission for the city of Napa, teaching local history and historic architecture courses at the Napa County Library, Napa Valley Adult Ed, city of Napa Parks and Recreation, a feature writer and contributor to the Napa Valley Register with a local history column "Memory Lane,” along with having a monthly KVON radio show.

“It is both an honor and privilege to have been appointed to the NCL board,” Yerger said.

Info: napacountylandmarks.com, 707-255-1836

