{{featured_button_text}}
Medical Society members

Napa County Medical Society and Solano County Medical Society members

The Napa County Medical Society (NCMS) and Solano County Medical Society (SCMS) held their annual awards gala on Feb. 7 at the Napa Valley Opera House to celebrate the two organizations’ new officers and honor several Napa and Solano county physicians.

The Napa County honorees were James Cotter, M.D., for 2019 Lifetime Achievement, Ernest “Bud” Arras, M.D., for 2019 Professor Emeritus and Karen Relucio, M.D. for 2019 Physician of the Year.

The Solano County honorees were James Bronk, M.D., for 2019 Lifetime Achievement, Javier Saenz, M.D., for 2019 Professor Emeritus and Ruben Gonzalez, M.D., for 2019 Physician of the Year.

The evening also featured the installation of 2020 SCMS President Eric Leung, M.D. and 2020 NCMS President Andrea Clarke, M.D. 

Info: ncms.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.