The Napa County Medical Society (NCMS) and Solano County Medical Society (SCMS) held their annual awards gala on Feb. 7 at the Napa Valley Opera House to celebrate the two organizations’ new officers and honor several Napa and Solano county physicians.
The Napa County honorees were James Cotter, M.D., for 2019 Lifetime Achievement, Ernest “Bud” Arras, M.D., for 2019 Professor Emeritus and Karen Relucio, M.D. for 2019 Physician of the Year.
The Solano County honorees were James Bronk, M.D., for 2019 Lifetime Achievement, Javier Saenz, M.D., for 2019 Professor Emeritus and Ruben Gonzalez, M.D., for 2019 Physician of the Year.
The evening also featured the installation of 2020 SCMS President Eric Leung, M.D. and 2020 NCMS President Andrea Clarke, M.D.
Info: ncms.com