Biz Buzz: Napa County’s six Chambers of Commerce form Napa Valley Chamber Coalition

The six Napa County Chambers of Commerce, made up of American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga Chambers and the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, have formed the Napa Valley Chamber Coalition to be the official “voice of business" in Napa County.

Each individual Chamber will continue to promote the businesses of their constituencies, while the Coalition will advocate on behalf of the business community at the county level, engaging in public policy to advance the best interest of its members and the overall community, said a news release.

“Each chamber enjoys a lot of success on its own, representing the business interests and enhancing the lives of our individual communities,” stated Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, and the Coalition’s initial chairperson.

“By banding together, the Coalition aims to amplify the voice of business by representing the over 3,000 businesses in Napa County that are spread over 50 different industry sectors.”

Info: 707-944-8008

