Biz buzz: Napa County Virtual Hospitality Job Fair set for Aug. 24

The Yountville, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga Chambers of Commerce, in partnership with Workforce Alliance Bay Area and CareerPoint North Bay, will host a Napa County Virtual Hospitality Job Fair on Tues. August 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Virtual Hospitality Job Fair will bring together multiple employers from Napa County with immediate openings and potential employees currently looking for work on the Premier Virtual platform at no cost.
Participants will be able to upload resumes, review company bios, learn about open positions and immediately apply for positions. Job seekers should be prepared for live interview chats with recruiters. Employers will be able to list job openings, chat with attendees, review candidate resumes and invite candidates to interviews.
Those interested in participating as a business or as a job seeker can register at https://tinyurl.com/NapaHospitality21
Info: jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.
