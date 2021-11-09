Biz buzz: Napa Edward Jones office supports Toys for Tots drive

Justin Gomez, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Napa Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 1721 1st St. in Napa, during regular business hours beginning November 15 through December 12. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.

"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Gomez said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."

