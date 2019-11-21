{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Gomez, a Napa Edward Jones financial adviser, is supporting the Napa Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 280, in Napa, during regular business hours until Dec. 15. 

"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Gomez said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."

Info: 927-3397

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

