Biz buzz: ﻿Napa Farm restaurant feeds fire evacuees, gets honored by Jones Soda

When Northern California fires this September forced thousands to evacuate their homes, Alex Hernandez, founder of Napa restaurant Napa Farm decided he wanted to help his community in any way he could.

He and his staff immediately shifted their focus from feeding customers to preparing free meals for anybody in need which included evacuees and first responders.

For two weeks straight, Alex’s team, volunteers and donors prepared 500-750 meals a day.

As part of its “Unsung Heroes” initiative, Jones Soda will post a picture of Alex's group on 40,000 soda bottles across the country

