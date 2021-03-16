Biz buzz: Napa Farmers Market gains three new board members

The Napa Farmers Market board of directors welcomed three new members: Karla E. Gómez-Pelayo, Imane Hanine, and Caroline Wiegardt.
"These dynamic new members bring fresh energy, expertise, and passion for advancing the market’s goals for a more sustainable, equitable, and delicious Napa Valley food community," said a news release.
Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo was born in Jalisco, México, and raised in the Napa Valley. She is a first-generation graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at the California Institute of Integral Studies. A storyteller at heart, Gómez-Pelayo brings over a decade of marketing experience as a community organizer, educator, and artist. She now leads the marketing committee and supports the market’s culturally responsive communications initiatives.
Imane Hanine is a first-generation New York City native currently getting her hands dirty in the vineyard and cellar as a wine educator, hospitality and sales specialist, and cellar hand for Matthiasson Wines. She brings to the board 15 years of experience in hospitality and production, and a passion for sustainable agriculture, and an equitable & just food system.
Caroline Wiegardt, a devoted market day volunteer, is the Napa Farmers Market’s newly elected Secretary of the board. She has lived in Napa for the past 25 years and shares with the board a slate of diverse skills as a realtor and former creative services manager for packaged goods. She also has extensive local involvement with local nonprofits like Feed Napa Now, Citizenship Legal Services, and the Napa Recovery Resource Center, where she is also a board member.
