Biz buzz: Napa Farmers Market gains three new board members

The Napa Farmers Market board of directors welcomed three new members: Karla E. Gómez-Pelayo, Imane Hanine, and Caroline Wiegardt.

"These dynamic new members bring fresh energy, expertise, and passion for advancing the market’s goals for a more sustainable, equitable, and delicious Napa Valley food community," said a news release.

Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo was born in Jalisco, México, and raised in the Napa Valley. She is a first-generation graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at the California Institute of Integral Studies. A storyteller at heart, Gómez-Pelayo brings over a decade of marketing experience as a community organizer, educator, and artist. She now leads the marketing committee and supports the market’s culturally responsive communications initiatives.

Imane Hanine is a first-generation New York City native currently getting her hands dirty in the vineyard and cellar as a wine educator, hospitality and sales specialist, and cellar hand for Matthiasson Wines. She brings to the board 15 years of experience in hospitality and production, and a passion for sustainable agriculture, and an equitable & just food system.