 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: ﻿Napa florist competes in HBO's "Full Bloom" competition
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: ﻿Napa florist competes in HBO's "Full Bloom" competition

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa florist Christina Yan, owner of Bellevue Floral Co., is competing in HBO Max's floral competition series titled "Full Bloom."

Yan was cast as one of the nation's ten up-and-coming florists who are put to the test in a series of design challenges.

Yan started her business in 2016 and is known for her bohemian style of floristry, said a news release. 

"In her studio, she harmonizes rooted principles of floristry with a modern day aesthetic that is both natural and playful," said the release.

Info: christina@bellevuefloralco.com, 415-269-2492, bellevuefloralco.com

Watch now: No need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

Photos: Check out Faces and Places: see anyone you know? 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Christina Yan, owner of Bellevue Floral Co.

Yan

 Jennifer Rogozyan photo

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save extra money for the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News