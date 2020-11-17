Biz buzz: ﻿Napa florist competes in HBO's "Full Bloom" competition

Napa florist Christina Yan, owner of Bellevue Floral Co., is competing in HBO Max's floral competition series titled "Full Bloom."

Yan was cast as one of the nation's ten up-and-coming florists who are put to the test in a series of design challenges.

Yan started her business in 2016 and is known for her bohemian style of floristry, said a news release.

"In her studio, she harmonizes rooted principles of floristry with a modern day aesthetic that is both natural and playful," said the release.

