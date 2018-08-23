The south Napa Century Center Food Corral will close Oct. 31 to make room for future development at the center.
The food corral seeks a new location, said Terri Niles of the Gasser Foundation.
"The Food Corral has been a great success for 2½ years and we are grateful to the (Gasser) Foundation for allowing us to have a home during that time," said a news release.
"We hope Food Corral customers will continue to support the Corral vendors until the end of October," said the release.
Those with an available space for the corral can contact Niles at terri@gasserfoundation.org.