Biz buzz: Napa historic building wins national renovation award

Craiker Architects & Planners announced that the Zuk Building at 1340 4th St. in Napa was awarded the Best Commercial Renovation Project, receiving the 2020 National Chrysalis Award.

The 1880s Victorian building was originally a single story and raised in the 1920s to create ground floor apartments, said a news release.

"While rich in detail, and a cultural icon of Napa’s bygone golden era, the deferred maintenance of the building required replacement of almost all the exterior siding and trim," the release stated.

To make this project a success, the owner assembled a team of renovation professionals: Jason Yeakey of Titan Builders, Chris Craiker AIA/NCARB of Craiker Architects and Marie Leonard of Marie Lyall Interior Design, to renovate and return the building to its former greatness.

"To accommodate their clientele, the owners installed an elevator and meticulously restored the hardwood interior finishes throughout," the release stated.

The Napa office is headquarters for Paula Key, president of Zuk Financial Group. Zuk Financial Group has specialized in financial planning for California’s educators since 1974.