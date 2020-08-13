Biz buzz: Napa historic building wins national renovation award

Craiker Architects & Planners announced that the Zuk Building at 1340 4th St. in Napa was awarded the Best Commercial Renovation Project, receiving the 2020 National Chrysalis Award.
The 1880s Victorian building was originally a single story and raised in the 1920s to create ground floor apartments, said a news release.
"While rich in detail, and a cultural icon of Napa’s bygone golden era, the deferred maintenance of the building required replacement of almost all the exterior siding and trim," the release stated.
To make this project a success, the owner assembled a team of renovation professionals: Jason Yeakey of Titan Builders, Chris Craiker AIA/NCARB of Craiker Architects and Marie Leonard of Marie Lyall Interior Design, to renovate and return the building to its former greatness.
"To accommodate their clientele, the owners installed an elevator and meticulously restored the hardwood interior finishes throughout," the release stated.
The Napa office is headquarters for Paula Key, president of Zuk Financial Group. Zuk Financial Group has specialized in financial planning for California’s educators since 1974.
The builder, Jason Yeakey of Titan Builders Corporation, has a long history in the Valley. Third-generation Valley builders, the company specializes in new construction, high-end, single-family houses, business, industry and winery operations, the release stated.
Craiker has been restoring and designing sustainable buildings for over 40 years. He has received more than 30 national design awards, having planned and/or designed over 30,000 housing units around the Pacific Rim.
Marie Lyall Interior Design, a boutique design firm in Napa Valley for nearly 20 years, specializes in residential and commercial design and interior decor.
“The building is a jewel in the Napa’s Old Town tiara," said Craiker. "We strove to make this a showcase of both historic renovation and to celebrate the revival of a downtown office.”
“This was the first year they have entered the awards, and to take home top honors on the first attempt is impressive,” said Ken Kanline, director of the awards.
The Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation’s best work in fourteen general categories of residential and commercial remodeling.
The Chrysalis Awards are open to every professional remodeler and design professional in the United States.
