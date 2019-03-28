On April 2, more than 30 Napa hospitality employers will participate in a hospitality career expo at CareerPoint NAPA.
The hospitality career expo "aims to raise awareness in hospitality career pathways, provide job seekers with access to free resources and growth opportunities and to hire candidates for a wide range of open positions," said a news release.
Sponsored by the Napa Hospitality Industry Partnership, the career expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CareerPoint NAPA, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr, Napa, Building A.
Parking is available. Vine Bus #11 stops nearby.
Info: 707-253-4134