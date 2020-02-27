You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Napa hospitality businesses host job fair March 3
Biz Buzz: Napa hospitality businesses host job fair March 3

Hospitality Job Fair

Xiomara Vazquez, left, and Martha Morales compare notes at a hospitality and restaurant career fair hosted in 2017.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

On Tuesday., March 3 more than 30 of Napa’s hospitality employers will participate in the Hospitality Career Expo.

The annual Career Expo combines a traditional job fair (employer booths and on-site interviews) with hospitality career pathways, Spanish-language support, information about paid training and educational options.

CareerPoint is also offering free job coaching clinics prior to the Career Expo to assist individuals with feedback on resumes, interviewing skills and attire. 

The expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareerPoint NAPA, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr, Napa, Building A.

Info: 707-253-9675, CareerPointNorthBay.org

