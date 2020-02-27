Biz Buzz: Napa hospitality businesses host job fair March 3

On Tuesday., March 3 more than 30 of Napa’s hospitality employers will participate in the Hospitality Career Expo.
The annual Career Expo combines a traditional job fair (employer booths and on-site interviews) with hospitality career pathways, Spanish-language support, information about paid training and educational options.
CareerPoint is also offering free job coaching clinics prior to the Career Expo to assist individuals with feedback on resumes, interviewing skills and attire.
The expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareerPoint NAPA, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr, Napa, Building A.
Info: 707-253-9675, CareerPointNorthBay.org
