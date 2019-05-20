McDonald’s is looking to hire nearly 4,000 restaurant employees throughout the Bay Area, including at Napa locations, and more than 19,800 people across California, said a news release.
On Tuesday, May 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., job seekers are encouraged to come into more than 200 participating Bay Area restaurants in cities including Napa. Applicants will be able to submit applications for available crew member and manager positions, and in many cases be interviewed on the spot, said the news release.
The Napa McDonald's are located at 806 W. Imola Ave. and 3224 Jefferson St.