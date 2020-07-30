You have permission to edit this article.
Biz buzz: Napa Medical Research Foundation funds ACL stem cell study

Biz buzz: Napa Medical Research Foundation funds ACL stem cell study

Napa Medical Research Foundation has approved funding for a 10-year study comparing treatment using a person’s own bone marrow versus surgery for tears to the ACL ligament of the knee.

Injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), an important stabilizing ligament of the knee, is a common and debilitating contusion affecting as many as 250,000 Americans each year, resulting in an annual health care cost exceeding $2 billion according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The project is titled “Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Injection vs. Surgical Reconstruction for Acute ACL Tears: A Prospective Observational Cohort Study.”

The study will be conducted at UC Davis School of Medicine and at the Bodor Clinic in Napa.

 “This study will evaluate a more natural treatment of the injury,” said Dr. Tracy Hoeg, principal investigator of the project. “If we find this is the case in our study, it will very likely change the way physicians and surgeons worldwide treat ACL tears.”

Info: NapaMedicalResearch.org

