Judy Bickell and her team of mortgage advisers are now affiliated with Flagstar Bank and will remain at 2001 Jefferson St., Suite A in Napa, said a news release.
Mortgage advisers making the move to Flagstar include Judy Bickell, Joan Conversano, Jan Wamsley, Edith Guitron-Lona and Reina Perkins.
Also making the move to Flagstar, include assistants Amanda O’Bannion, Linda Garcia, Rudy Perez and Sophia Baker.
Flagstar has assets of $18.5 billion, is the fifth largest bank mortgage originator nationally, and the third largest savings bank in the country, said a news release. Flagstar’s mortgage division operates nationally through 75 retail locations.
Info: 707-406-3233