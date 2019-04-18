{{featured_button_text}}
Flagstar staffers

Linda Garcia, Joan Conversano, Judy Bickell and Amanda O’Bannion are now affiliated with Flagstar Bank. 

 Submitted photo

Judy Bickell and her team of mortgage advisers are now affiliated with Flagstar Bank and will remain at 2001 Jefferson St., Suite A in Napa, said a news release.

Mortgage advisers making the move to Flagstar include Judy Bickell, Joan Conversano, Jan Wamsley, Edith Guitron-Lona and Reina Perkins.

Also making the move to Flagstar, include assistants Amanda O’Bannion, Linda Garcia, Rudy Perez and Sophia Baker.

Flagstar has assets of $18.5 billion, is the fifth largest bank mortgage originator nationally, and the third largest savings bank in the country, said a news release. Flagstar’s mortgage division operates nationally through 75 retail locations.

Info: 707-406-3233

