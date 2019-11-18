Napa Music Supply is hosting a free event for musicians to recycle and replace their old instrument strings with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.
Old strings collected will be recycled through Playback, an instrument string recycling program. In exchange for the new strings, Napa Music Supply asks customers to also bring in two or more non-perishable food donations to benefit a local food bank.
The event is sponsored by instrument string and accessories business D'Addario & TerraCycle, an international recycler of hard-to-recycle waste.
Info: 2026 Redwood Road, 707-265-8275