{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Napa Music Supply is hosting a free event for musicians to recycle and replace their old instrument strings with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Old strings collected will be recycled through Playback, an instrument string recycling program. In exchange for the new strings, Napa Music Supply asks customers to also bring in two or more non-perishable food donations to benefit a local food bank. 

The event is sponsored by instrument string and accessories business D'Addario & TerraCycle, an international recycler of hard-to-recycle waste. 

Info: 2026 Redwood Road, 707-265-8275

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.