Biz buzz: Napa native launches women-owned investigations firm

Biz buzz: Napa native launches women-owned investigations firm

Napa native Lindsay Ingham and partners have launched a women-owned investigations firm called McFadden, Ingham & Ohmart, LLP (MIO).  

MIO provides "timely, thorough, and impartial workplace and campus investigations using industry standard practices with a focus on the quality, integrity, and reliability of their results."

Attorney investigators include Carrie McFadden, Lauren Ohmart and Ingham. 

McFadden, Ingham & Ohmart, LLP is located at 333 University Avenue, Suite 200, Sacramento, 916-576-8312, miollp.com

Calistoga Elementary teacher Matthew Gudenius uses the piratical 'R' sound to teach phonics to first-grade students in this video produced during the pandemic shutdown of schools.

Lindsay Ingham

