Biz buzz: Napa OB-GYN office helps uninsured women during "free day of care"

On Aug. 21 Premier Ob Gyn Napa Inc., a local private practice owned by Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt, held a "Free Day of Care" event.

The entire office staff volunteered to see women who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19.

They offered exams, Pap smears, ultrasounds and biopsies free of charge.

APMG lab in San Diego agreed to donate its services as well.

The day was a great success, said Levy-Gantt.

“Napa has been supportive to my business and we wanted to give back. My staff is awesome," she said. “Thanks to donations from some wonderful Napans to make this happen."

The business is located at 3030 Beard Road in Napa.

