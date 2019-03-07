One part of the River Park Shopping center property, currently home to a Planet Fitness gym, has been sold for $5.8 million.
The center parcel is located at 1525 W. Imola Ave. The deed was recorded on Feb. 26.
The seller is ZR River Park LLC. The buyer is the “Collins Family Trust 2014,” with a mailing address in Sonoma.
Before Planet Fitness, tenants at the property included Fresh & Easy and a Vallerga’s market.
This center parcel is separate from the rest of the River Park Shopping Center, which has other ownership.