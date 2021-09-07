 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa River Pet Hospital reopens

Biz buzz: Napa River Pet Hospital reopens

Dr. David Carroll at Napa West Pet Hospital.

Dr. David Carroll at Napa West Pet Hospital. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa River Pet Hospital has reopened after over a year of being closed, said a news release. Operations will be limited at first to Tuesdays and Thursdays. Boarding and a therapy hot tub will be available in the near future. Services include general medicine and surgery.

Napa River Pet Hospital is located at 501 Lincoln Ave. in Napa. 

Info: 707-819-2112

