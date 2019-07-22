AUL Corp. announced the promotions of Jason Garner to senior vice president of strategic product development and Paul McCarthy to senior vice president of agency and dealer sales.
Garner will now provide leadership on enhancing the firm’s offerings, including new products, participation programs and key initiatives.
McCarthy's promotion "is testament his demonstrated expertise and leadership as AUL’s VP of national sales, a position held since January of this year," said a news release.
