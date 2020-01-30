AUL Corp, a national automotive finance and insurance provider, has promoted Chief Information Officer Jose Fleites to the dual position of Chief Operating Officer and CIO, announced President and CEO Jimmy Atkinson.
In the COO role, Fleites will apply his leadership and experience to the firm’s daily operations including claims, service support, operations and human resources, the release stated.
Jose joined AUL as CIO in 2018.
“Since his arrival at AUL, Jose has been a visionary," said Atkinson.
Info: aulcorp.com