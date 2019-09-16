AUL Corp., a nationwide automotive finance and insurance provider, features an employee-run charitable giving committee that has just surpassed $500,000 in contributions since 2012, announced AUL President and CEO Jimmy Atkinson.
“Equally important to the contributions and the much-needed benefits, are the deep connections the employee-led committee has established and the many relationships they have fostered within the community,” Atkinson added.
The committee, composed of non-management employees, was established in 2012 to foster and enhance the firm’s connections with the local community, said a news release.
Yet, the impact to the members of the committee and the community has been far more meaningful than originally anticipated, according to Atkinson.
Challenged to research and identify local, regional, and national organizations across the spectrum of need, committee members recommend, approve and facilitate the firm’s philanthropy program. This allows employees to see and feel a real difference being made in their community and beyond, said the release.
“Being appointed a part of the charitable giving committee has been game changer for me,” stated Amy Hubert, a founding member of the committee. “I never imagined I could be so vested in or so proud to work for a company. AUL truly cares for us and entrusts us with a deeply meaningful responsibility.”
The impact of these contributions has been felt on both sides of the relationship.
“The AUL contribution to Share the Care has made life better for older adults who are alone, isolated, ill and frail in Napa County," said Yvonne Baginski, director of Share the Care Napa Valley. "A small local nonprofit, Share the Care relies only on individual donations to continue caring for the elderly in our community. AUL has made an enormous difference in the viability of our organization and ability to help others.”
Napa’s Hands Across the Valley agrees.
“We are so grateful for the generous support from AUL over the past six years,” said founder and board President George Altamura.
"Their company culture is one of inclusion and community support, and we are proud to have them on board to help feed the hungry in Napa County.”
Info: aulcorp.com