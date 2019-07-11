Biz Buzz: Napa's Bel Abri hotel sold for $4.85 million 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Biz Buzz grapes Submitted art Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Napa's Bel Abri hotel has been sold for $4.85 million, according to the transfer tax paid on a deed recorded on July 2. The seller is Boutique Resorts Napa, LLC. The buyer is Bel Abri Napa, LLC, with an address in San Francisco. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Bel Abri is located at 837 California Blvd., Napa. Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Napanewsnow Napa Valley Local-business Most Popular St. Helena’s Dean & DeLuca store closes Napa doctor named in wrongful death lawsuit, faces sexual misconduct, exploitation allegations Customer 'shocked' after unlicensed Napa roofer left beer cans on leaky, unfinished roof Napa County Grand jury wants to see progress on Costco, Napa Pipe St. Helena teen converts Porsche Boxster to electric vehicle View All Promotions promotion Local Journalism Matters #NapaNewsNow promotion Local Journalism Matters #NapaNewsNow Print Ads Medical FAMILY FOOTCARE SPECIALIST/DIPASQUA,DR. KATRINA - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Family Footcare Specialist 2017 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-8865 Website Finance FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Sale COLDWELL BANKER BOV/STEVE GREGORY - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Office RIGGS PARTNERS - Ad from 2019-07-11 21 hrs ago Medical SILVERADO ORCHARDS - Ad from 2019-07-06 Jul 6, 2019 Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-07-11 21 hrs ago Home A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-07-06 Jul 6, 2019 Sale NAPA VALLEY HEARTH - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Napa Valley Hearth 1527 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94559 707-255-6854 Website Ads Office ROSSI ADVERTISING - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Polly Klaas Foundation P.O. Box 800, Petaluma, CA 94953 707-769-1334 Currently Open Website Furniture OLD TOWN FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-07-06 Jul 6, 2019