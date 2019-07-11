{{featured_button_text}}
Napa's Bel Abri hotel has been sold for $4.85 million, according to the transfer tax paid on a deed recorded on July 2.

The seller is Boutique Resorts Napa, LLC. The buyer is Bel Abri Napa, LLC, with an address in San Francisco. 

Bel Abri is located at 837 California Blvd., Napa. 

