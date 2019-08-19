Cope Family Center has elected Susan Mitchell and Lona Hardy to its board of directors.
Longtime Cope volunteer Susan Mitchell is the facilities director at Opus One.
Mitchell described herself as “excited to join the Cope board and take on the fundraising that sustains Cope programming. The many services that Cope offers all families in Napa County fulfill essential needs and support for parents and children.”
Lona Hardy has a psychotherapy practice and has worked with families in that capacity for more than 30 years.
Her extensive professional background in family counseling has inspired her philanthropic work, and Hardy noted that she is “particularly interested in the parent education and support programs.”
Info: copefamilycenter.org