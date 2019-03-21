Harrington Investments, Inc. (HII), a Napa Valley-based socially responsible investment advisory firm announced it is divesting its entire stock position in Johnson and Johnson (J&J) based upon the extensive litigation and multi-billion-dollar jury verdicts involving the company’s baby powder that contains asbestos.
“J&J recently lost a $4.69 billion lawsuit to 22 women who claimed the talc-based product caused their ovarian cancer, including the failure to make proper disclosures to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the company’s own labs found that the company’s iconic baby powder contained asbestos,” said John Harrington, president and CEO of HII.