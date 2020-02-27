You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Napa's House of K. Lawrence hosts grand reopening Feb. 29
Biz Buzz: Napa's House of K. Lawrence hosts grand reopening Feb. 29

House of K. Lawrence, a barber shop owned by Kory Lawrence Patterson, announces the opening of a new location at 933 Coombs St. in the Native Sons building in downtown Napa between First and Second streets.

K. Lawrence was previously located on School Street, and February 29 marks the eighth anniversary of serving clients in the Napa Valley.

"Kory is a highly skilled master barber with more than 15 years' experience, with licenses in both barbering and cosmetology," said a news release.

The shop provides a grooming experience in a masculine and traditional environment, offering precision haircuts, traditional hot lather/hot towel straight razor shaves, original Koken barber chairs, vintage artwork, antiques, complimentary beverages, "and the look, heritage and quality of a classic gentlemen's establishment," said the release. 

House of K. Lawrence is recruiting more barbers, as well as manicurists.

A grand re-opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Info: 707-291-0992, 707-255-HAIR.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

