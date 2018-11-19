Queen of the Valley Medical Center shared several recent quality and safety recognitions:
• An “A” Hospital Safety Grade Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.
• A Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, making the Queen the only Certified Primary Stroke Center in Napa County.
• A “Top Performer” in reducing sepsis mortality by Providence St. Joseph Health.
“Patient safety is always our top priority. Our recent quality ratings reflect our caregivers’ dedication to making Queen of the Valley the best place for our community members to receive care,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive.
Info: thequeen.org