Biz Buzz: Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center receives Best Hospitals award

St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center has achieved the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for the second consecutive year, said a news release.

This places the hospital in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance, as measured by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

“Providing the highest quality of care to our patients is our top priority and this award reflects our caregivers’ commitment to ensuring patient safety is always at the forefront,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive officer.

“Hospital quality varies significantly from hospital to hospital, so it’s important for consumers to do their research and select a hospital that provides the best level of care for their specific needs,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer at Healthgrades.

Jennifer Huffman

