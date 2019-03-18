Newmark Knight Frank announced that it has represented the seller in a $116 million portfolio sale of seven apartment communities in six Bay Area cities. The properties are located in Napa, Vallejo, Hercules, Antioch, Dublin and Hayward.
The Napa property sold in the deal is the River Park Manor apartment complex located at 695 S. Jefferson St., near the River Park Shopping Center. It has 105 units.
San Francisco-based Reliant Group Management purchased the portfolio, which consists of 603 apartments totaling 478,345 rentable square feet.
The seller was an undisclosed private company.