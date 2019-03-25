Cushman & Wakefield announced that Napa Square, located at 1455 First St. in downtown Napa, has introduced a new executive suite concept to the marketplace.
Situated on the second floor of the three-story building, the new offices are being offered to individuals or groups on a monthly or longer-term rental basis.
Major nearby corporate hubs like San Francisco and Oakland already have extensive executive suites, and coworking concepts (such as Regus and WeWork), said a news release.
One of the employers taking advantage of the new executive suites offered by Napa Square is Farella Braun + Martel, a law firm in San Francisco.
