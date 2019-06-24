{{featured_button_text}}
Sean McCawley

Sean McCawley is the owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. 

 Register file photo

Napa Tenacious Fitness is celebrating its three-year business anniversary. 

The business is hosting an anniversary celebration on Friday, July 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Festivities include Frisbee, food and refreshments, corn hole, giant Jenga and team fitness trivia with rewards of free one-on-one personal training and "swag."

Owner Sean McCawley has been a personal trainer for more than 10 years. 

Napa Tenacious Fitness is located at 1812 Soscol Ave., Napa, CA 94559

Info: 707-287-2727, NapaTenaciousFitness.com

