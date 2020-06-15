Biz buzz: Napa Tour App now free

Napa Tour App LLC is now offering its tour app without charge, and that it can be downloaded from either Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

The developers of the app, Doug and Stephanie Fowler, live in Napa and were inspired by a similar kind of GPS-triggered narration app that they purchased for their drive through Yellowstone National Park.

“Without that app we would have missed so much," said Doug Fowler. "That started us thinking about how much we really knew about Napa Valley, and it turns out, candidly, we knew very little. We decided that it would be worthwhile to share the Napa Valley in an entertaining and informative way, so after doing a considerable amount of research we wrote out a script and hired a professional voice actor whose credits include work at Pixar and Disney.”