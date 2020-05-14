Biz buzz: Napa toy store Toy B Ville, closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa's only independent toy store, Toy B Ville, has closed its First Street Napa retail store. Empty shelves were seen through the store windows on Wednesday morning.

In a March Napa Valley Register interview, Darren Turbeville, owner of Toy B Ville, said his Napa business was likely to close for good as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of non-essential businesses.

The Napa County closure order “is probably the nail in the coffin for me,” said Turbeville at the time.

“If I miss Easter — my second biggest holiday — I’m not going to recover,” he said. If he can’t pay his rent and wages, “I’d rather just close the doors.”

“I have no desire to create debt and make my business insolvent,” said the toy store owner at the time.