Biz buzz: Napa toy store Toy B Ville, closed

Toy B Ville

Toy B Ville of Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa's only independent toy store, Toy B Ville, has closed its First Street Napa retail store. Empty shelves were seen through the store windows on Wednesday morning. 

In a March Napa Valley Register interview, Darren Turbeville, owner of Toy B Ville, said his Napa business was likely to close for good as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of non-essential businesses. 

The Napa County closure order “is probably the nail in the coffin for me,” said Turbeville at the time. 

“If I miss Easter — my second biggest holiday — I’m not going to recover,” he said. If he can’t pay his rent and wages, “I’d rather just close the doors.”

“I have no desire to create debt and make my business insolvent,” said the toy store owner at the time. 

In March, Turbeville said he didn't agree with the shelter-at-home order. “I think everybody should be allowed the choice to stay home or move about.” However, “I have no choice.”

Turbeville said on Thursday that his Petaluma Toy B Ville store remains open for business. The Napa store closed March 19, he said. 

Info: toybville.com

