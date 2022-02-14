 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa Valley coalition hosts job fair Feb. 22

The Napa Valley Chamber Coalition and Work Force Alliance of the North Bay will host a job fair Tuesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chandon, located at 1 California Drive in Yountville.

Over 45 employers will be participating both live and virtually, including Adventist Health, Alila Napa Valley, Amazon,Auberge du Soleil, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Beau Wine Tours, Boisset Collection, California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, Carneros Resort and Spa, CHANDON California, City of Napa, City of St. Helena, Constellation Brands, Inc., Culinary Institute of America, Embassy Suites Napa Valley, Farmers Insurance, Fior di Sole Winery, Four Seasons Napa Valley, Harvest Inn, Hill Family Estate, Legit Provisions, Lynn & Darla LLC, Malloy Imrie &  Vasconi Insurance Services, Mechanics Bank, Mumm Napa, Napa Valley Aloft, Napa Valley Bike Tours, Napa Valley Lodge, Napa Valley Support Services, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Paychex, Providence Queen of the Valley, Restoration Hardware, River Terrace Inn, Silverado Resort and Spa, Solage, Somerston Estate/Somerston Wine Co, The Meritage Resort & Spa, Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Town of Yountville, Transdev Services Inc, UCPNB, United States Post Office, Veterans Home of California, Yountville/CalVet, West Coast Wine Compliance and WSI Next Gen Marketing, Inc.

To sign up visit: tinyurl.com/25mkrk6s

Info: jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.

