Sarah Lehman has joined Napa Valley Community Foundation as vice president of development, said a news release.
Lehman is steeped in community foundation work from her time as managing director of development and marketing for the East Bay Community Foundation, said the release.
Most recently, she served as director of development for Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco, growing philanthropy for core safety net services and innovative responses to homelessness, said the release.
Lehman earned her undergraduate degree from Mills College.
Info: napavalleycf.org