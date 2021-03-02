Biz buzz: Napa Valley Community Foundation hires new vice president of development & communications

Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) announced that Lindy Solow Bouwer has joined the Foundation as vice president of development & communications.

Bouwer will play a leadership role in all fundraising and communications activities, including establishing new donor advised funds and scholarship funds; facilitating planned gifts and securing contributions.

Bouwer brings more than 20 years of fundraising experience to the foundation.

Prior to joining NVCF, Bouwer served as the senior director of development and campaign at California State University Maritime Academy.

Bouwer has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bryn Mawr College, an MBA from North Carolina State University and a juris doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

“We’re thrilled to have Lindy on the team, and know her extraordinary skills will help us have an even greater impact on this Valley we all love so well.” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan.